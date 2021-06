This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Emlyn Cameron

A Treasury interim rule saying states and localities can't spend American Rescue Plan Act funds to indirectly offset tax cuts should be narrowed to avoid unnecessarily subjecting state funds to clawbacks, the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation said.The Tax Foundation, in comments submitted Wednesday, said the Treasury should narrow the ruleto avoid infringing on state fiscal rights. As it stands, the rule could subject state funds to clawbacks when a state funds tax reductions with budget cuts even when agencies use federal funds for unrelated reasons, the comment said.--Editing by Roy LeBlanc.

