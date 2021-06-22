NJ Resolution Would Ask Feds To Repeal SALT Deduction Cap

By Jaqueline McCool ·

The New Jersey Assembly would ask the federal government to repeal the cap on the state and local tax deduction as an ongoing relief response to the coronavirus pandemic under a proposed resolution.Assembly member Joann Downey, D-Freehold, introduced A.R. 269 on Monday, which would ask the federal government to repeal the cap on the SALT deduction. The deduction is limited to $10,000 for single filers, head-of-household filers and married taxpayers filing jointly, and $5,000 for married taxpayers filing separately, according to the resolution.The resolution claims the repeal of the deduction cap would offer relief to middle-class taxpayers suffering from the economic fallout of the pandemic.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

