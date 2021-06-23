Mass. Gov. Proposes 2-Month Sales Tax Holiday

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement that the legislation would expand the state's current two-day sales tax holiday program, which was enacted in 2018, by relying on greater-than-expected revenue and federal aid.
The state currently offers permanent sales tax holidays on Aug. 17 and 18, during which most single-item purchases of tangible personal property that cost up to $2,500 are exempt from sales and use tax, according to Massachusetts Department of Revenue guidance and regulations.
--Editing by Neil Cohen.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.