Mass. Gov. Proposes 2-Month Sales Tax Holiday

By Abraham Gross · June 23, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT

Massachusetts would establish a sales tax holiday for August and September, the governor announced Wednesday, saying that the forthcoming bill he will propose would help the state's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement that the legislation would expand the state's current two-day sales tax holiday program, which was enacted in 2018, by relying on greater-than-expected revenue and federal aid.

The state currently offers permanent sales tax holidays on Aug. 17 and 18, during which most single-item purchases of tangible personal property that cost up to $2,500 are exempt from sales and use tax, according to Massachusetts Department of Revenue guidance and regulations.

