IRS Doled Out $413B In Virus Relief In 2020, Data Book Says

The IRS data book for fiscal year 2020 said the agency gave out $412.9 billion in calendar year 2020, in the form of 235.3 million electronic economic impact payments, 61.5 million checks and 11.6 million debit cards. The report also noted that the IRS collected nearly $3.5 trillion in taxes, approximately 96% of the total federal revenue for 2020, and processed approximately 240 million returns.
The report also discussed attempts the agency made to respond to the challenges posed by the coronavirus.
