By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York will not include small-business grants given as a response to the coronavirus pandemic in taxable income under a bill signed by the governor.S.B. 7230 was signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on June 23 and will exclude grants received as a part of the state's COVID-19 pandemic small-business recovery grant program from income tax. The grant program was a part of the 2021-2022 state budget.The law will take immediate effect.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

