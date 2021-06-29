India Extends Tax Deadlines, Adds Breaks Amid Pandemic

By Kevin Pinner ·

India extended many deadlines for filing tax returns because of a surge in COVID-19 infections that began in March and provided a new exemption for employers on money spent on employees' treatment and family compensation.The Central Board of Direct Taxes issued a statement Friday concerning extensions to filing deadlines that had mostly been set for Wednesday, moving them to various dates throughout the next three months. Eighteen deadlines for various tax matters received extensions. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.The government also announced an income tax exemption for money that employers spent on treating employees for the virus and paying benefits to families of the dead. This exemption applies retroactively from 2019. The exemption is limited to 1 million rupees ($13,500)."In view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, taxpayers are facing inconvenience in meeting certain tax compliances and also in filing response to various notices," Surabhi Ahluwalia, income tax commissioner, said in a news release announcing the measures. The relief is being provided "to ease compliances to be made by taxpayers during this difficult time."--Editing by Roy LeBlanc.

