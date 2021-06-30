Malaysia Extends Tax Filing Deadlines Due To Pandemic

By Kevin Pinner ·

Malaysia has extended filing deadlines for taxpayers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's tax authority announced.The Inland Revenue Board published a document Tuesday declaring that individuals, partnerships, associations, those filing on behalf of a deceased person's estate and Hindu joint families will have until Aug. 31, 2021, to file their 2020 tax returns.The move comes days after the Malaysian government extended phase one of the country's pandemic recovery plan, as benchmarks in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations had not been met. The country's case count peaked near the end of May, and it has remained elevated in June as compared with previous data.Details are available on the website of the tax authority, which also updated its English-language "frequently asked questions" document concerning the recovery plan.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

