Md. Comptroller Pitches Income Tax Credit For Ukraine Aid

By Asha Glover

Maryland's comptroller on Thursday asked leaders of the state General Assembly to provide an income tax credit to encourage contributions from individuals and business toward humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.Comptroller Peter Franchot, in a letter to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, both D-Baltimore Countyurged lawmakers to swiftly pass emergency legislation to provide a targeted incentive in the form of the tax credit. Franchot added that the state can afford it due to aThe surplus has also been cited as a revenue source for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan'sin Maryland for retirees 65 and older who claim Social Security.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

