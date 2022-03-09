Czech Republic OKs Tax Breaks Meant To Help Ukraine

By Matthew Guerry · · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Czech Republic approved tax breaks Wednesday meant to aid Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, the Czech government said.The move follows similar actions Poland, and it offers deductions to taxpayers for nonfinancial donations to Czech organizations assisting Ukraine as well for gifts to the government of Ukraine and aid organizations there.Ukrainians employed by Czech companies can also exempt their income from taxes this year if they relocate to the Czech Republic, according to a news release, and can deduct gifts from their employers as well.--Editing by Roy LeBlanc.

