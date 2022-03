This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Michael Nunes

Georgia has temporarily suspended the state's excise tax on motor fuels under a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.On Friday, the governor signed H.B. 304, which suspends the tax until May 31. The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jodi Lott, R-Evans, and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and originally introduced in the House on Feb. 4.The law took effect immediately. The state levies a 29-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline and a 33-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel.--Editing by Roy LeBlanc.

