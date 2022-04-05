US Should Leverage Tax Rules To Deter Business With Russia

(2) Countries to which subsection applies.



(A) In general. This subsection shall apply to any foreign country —



(i) the government of which the United States does not recognize, unless such government is otherwise eligible to purchase defense articles or services under the Arms Export Control Act,



(ii) with respect to which the United States has severed diplomatic relations,



(iii) with respect to which the United States has not severed diplomatic relations but does not conduct such relations, or



(iv) which the Secretary of State has, pursuant to section 6(j) of the Export Administration Act ... designated as a foreign country which repeatedly provides support for acts of international terrorisms.[1]