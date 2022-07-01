Analysis

Top Federal Tax Cases Of 2022: Midyear Report

By David van den Berg · July 1, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT

Tax regulations' compliance with administrative law was a major theme in notable federal tax decisions in the first half of 2022, while the U.S. Supreme Court revived a law firm's day-late...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Oakbrook Land Holdings, LLC, et al v. CIR

Case Number

20-2141

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Tax Court 

Date Filed

November 23, 2020

Case Title

Liberty Global, Inc. v. USA

Case Number

1:20-cv-03501

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Tax Suits

Date Filed

November 27, 2020

Case Title

Boechler, P.C., Petitioner v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

Case Number

20-1472

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 21, 2021

Case Title

Mann Construction, Inc., et al v. USA

Case Number

21-1500

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2870 Tax Suits: Taxes

Date Filed

May 14, 2021

Case Title

T. Keith Fogg v. Internal Revenue Service

Case Number

21-2502

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2895 Freedom of Information

Date Filed

July 07, 2021

Recent Articles By David