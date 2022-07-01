Top Federal Tax Cases Of 2022: Midyear Report

Analysis
By David van den Berg · July 1, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT
Oakbrook Land Holdings, LLC, et al v. CIR
20-2141
Appellate - 6th Circuit
Tax Court
November 23, 2020
Liberty Global, Inc. v. USA
1:20-cv-03501
Colorado
Tax Suits
November 27, 2020
Boechler, P.C., Petitioner v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue
20-1472
Supreme Court
April 21, 2021
Mann Construction, Inc., et al v. USA
21-1500
2870 Tax Suits: Taxes
May 14, 2021
T. Keith Fogg v. Internal Revenue Service
21-2502
Appellate - 8th Circuit
2895 Freedom of Information
July 07, 2021
