6th Circ. Denies Class Cert. In Ohio Tax Foreclosure Case

By Eric Heisig · June 15, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Tarrify Properties, LLC, et al v. Cuyahoga County, OH
21-3801
Appellate - 6th Circuit
3890 Other Statutory Actions
September 08, 2021
Asha Glover
Republicans could push to implement changes in the tax code that would restrict access to abortion and incentivize childbirth if the U... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
U.S. legislation that would comply with a global minimum tax agreement currently faces an unclear path forward, but lawmakers may ulti... (more story)
David van den Berg
Retention of a safe harbor marked for elimination by the IRS that allows some businesses expanded use of net operating losses could as... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.