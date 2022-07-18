Native American Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022
By Andrew Westney · July 18, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
By Andrew Westney · July 18, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Kimetra Brice, et al v. Haynes Investments, LLC, et al
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3470 Civil (Rico)
April 10, 2019
Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, et al., Petitioners v. Chad Everet Brackeen, et al.
Supreme Court
2899 Other Statutes
September 08, 2021
Cherokee Nation, et al., Petitioners v. Chad Everet Brackeen, et al.
Supreme Court
2899 Other Statutes
September 08, 2021
Texas, Petitioner v. Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, et al.,
Supreme Court
2899 Other Statutes
September 08, 2021
Chad Everet Brackeen, et al., Petitioners v. Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, et al.
Supreme Court
2899 Other Statutes
September 08, 2021
West Flagler Associates, Ltd., et al v. DOI, et al
Appellate - DC Circuit
2899 Other Statutes APA/Review Agency
January 25, 2022
Shawnee Tribe, et al v. Janet Yellen, et al
Appellate - DC Circuit
2890 Other Statutory Actions
March 31, 2022
Shawnee Tribe, et al v. Janey Yellen, et al
Appellate - DC Circuit
2890 Other Statutory Actions
March 31, 2022
May 16, 2022Justices Rebuff Non-Natives' Bid To Nix Calif. Property Taxes
January 21, 2022Calif. Tribal Co. Urges Justices To Upend 9th Circ. Tax Ruling
September 24, 2021Michigan Asks To Apportion Tax On Keweenaw Bay Tribe
July 12, 2021Chippewa Tribes Ask 7th Circ. To Undo Reservation Tax Ruling
June 07, 2021Justices Decline NY County's Tax Row With Cayuga Tribe
May 20, 2021NY County Says Justices Must Weigh Tribal Property Tax Row
May 05, 2021Cayuga Tribe Urges Justices To Rebuff NY County's Tax Case
April 16, 2021Calif. Gets Pala Band's Fuel Tax Challenge Tossed
April 06, 2021Okla. Tribes Say Reservation Rulings Back Gambling Suit
March 05, 2021NY County Asks Justices To Review Tribal Tax Immunity
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters