Chrisleys Want Court Closed For Kids' Sentencing Testimony

By Kelcey Caulder · November 17, 2022, 8:47 PM EST

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have asked a Georgia federal judge to close the courtroom while their youngest son and a grandchild testify as character witnesses in their sentencing...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Chrisley et al

Case Number

1:19-cr-00297

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

August 13, 2019

Featured Stories

Benefits Of Patagonia Donation Model Could Draw Followers David van den Berg

David van den Berg

Outdoor apparel company Patagonia recently announced that ownership of the company had been transferred to a trust and nonprofit, a mo... (more story)

Renewing Tax Cuts Tops Agenda For Slim GOP House Majority Stephen K. Cooper

Stephen K. Cooper
Editor-at-Large

Republicans secured enough seats Wednesday to wrest control of the House of Representatives from Democrats, paving the way for GOP law... (more story)

Pick To Lead IRS Shows Biden's Eye On Budget Management David van den Berg

David van den Berg

President Joe Biden's announcement that he will nominate former acting IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel to lead the agency shows the adm... (more story)