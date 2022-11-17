Guatemala Says Israeli Co. Can't Escape $1.8M Award

By Ali Sullivan · November 17, 2022, 8:43 PM EST

The Republic of Guatemala has reaffirmed its bid for a default ruling in a New York federal court case seeking to enforce a $1.8 million arbitration award against a no-show Israeli...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Republic of Guatemala v. IC Power Asia Development Ltd.

Case Number

1:22-cv-00394

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

January 14, 2022

Featured Stories

Benefits Of Patagonia Donation Model Could Draw Followers David van den Berg

David van den Berg

Outdoor apparel company Patagonia recently announced that ownership of the company had been transferred to a trust and nonprofit, a mo... (more story)

Renewing Tax Cuts Tops Agenda For Slim GOP House Majority Stephen K. Cooper

Stephen K. Cooper
Editor-at-Large

Republicans secured enough seats Wednesday to wrest control of the House of Representatives from Democrats, paving the way for GOP law... (more story)

Pick To Lead IRS Shows Biden's Eye On Budget Management David van den Berg

David van den Berg

President Joe Biden's announcement that he will nominate former acting IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel to lead the agency shows the adm... (more story)