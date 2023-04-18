National Grid Escapes Solar Co.'s Tax Suits In Mass.

By Anna Scott Farrell · April 18, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Tyngsboro Sports II , LLC et al v. National Grid USA Service Company, Inc et al
1:22-cv-11791
Massachusetts
Contract: Other
October 20, 2022
Sunvestment Energy Group NY 64 LLC et al v. National Grid USA Services Co., Inc. et al
5:22-cv-01085
New York Northern
Other Statutory Actions
April 18, 2023
April 17, 2023
April 14, 2023
April 13, 2023
April 12, 2023
April 11, 2023
March 31, 2023
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.