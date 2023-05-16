Tribune's $425M In Cubs Sale Financing Taxable, 7th Circ. Told

By Theresa Schliep · May 16, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Tribune Media Company v. CIR
23-1135
Appellate - 7th Circuit
tax
January 20, 2023
Chicago Baseball Holdings, LLC, et al v. CIR
23-1136
23-1242
February 08, 2023
23-1243
May 16, 2023
May 15, 2023
May 10, 2023
May 09, 2023
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 Tax Authority may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 Tax Authority takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.