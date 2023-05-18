Tax Atty & Former SC Revenue Czar Joins Adams & Reese

By Chart Riggall · May 18, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT

A former two-time head of South Carolina's Department of Revenue and attorney at Maynard Nexsen PC is joining Adams & Reese LLP's Charleston and Columbia offices, the firm has announced....

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Featured Stories

3 Takeaways For State Tax Pros From Justices' Pork Ruling Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

State tax professionals can glean important guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court's holding that a California voter-approved initiative... (more story)

IRS' Preliminary APA Screening Draws Mixed Reviews No Photo Available

Dylan Moroses

Recently published IRS internal guidance detailing how the agency will screen advance pricing agreement requests has some tax practiti... (more story)

Marketplace Laws Mean Cash For States, Headaches For Biz Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

Marketplace facilitator laws that states adopted at breathtaking pace after the Supreme Court's Wayfair decision have given them a key... (more story)