Tax Atty & Former SC Revenue Czar Joins Adams & Reese

By Chart Riggall · May 18, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
State tax professionals can glean important guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court's holding that a California voter-approved initiative... (more story)
Dylan Moroses
Recently published IRS internal guidance detailing how the agency will screen advance pricing agreement requests has some tax practiti... (more story)
Marketplace facilitator laws that states adopted at breathtaking pace after the Supreme Court's Wayfair decision have given them a key... (more story)
