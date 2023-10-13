Tax Deadlines Extended For Victims Of Violence In Israel

Affected taxpayers will have until Oct. 7, 2024, to file any returns and pay any taxes that would have come due in the year before the new due date, the IRS said in a news release. This includes quarterly estimated income tax payments, quarterly payroll and excise tax returns, and annual individual and business returns, the IRS said.
Additionally, penalties for taxpayers who fail to make payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Oct. 7 and before Nov. 6 will be abated if deposits are made by Nov. 6.
Those who qualify include any individual or entity whose principal residence or principal place of business is in Israel, the West Bank or Gaza; anyone killed, injured or taken hostage amid the attacks; and any relief workers in the area, the IRS said.
--Editing by Khalid Adad.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.