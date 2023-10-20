Fla. Couple Cop To Evading $42M In Plywood Duties

By Ayden Crosby · October 20, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT

A Florida couple have pled guilty to evading more than $42 million in import duties by disguising the origins and species of plywood products they imported through a series of shell...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Quintana et al

Case Number

1:21-cr-20245

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 22, 2021

Featured Stories

The Tax Angle: Corp. Receipts, Airline Levies, SALT Stephen K. Cooper

Stephen K. Cooper
Editor-at-Large

From a look at lower corporate tax revenue and a three-month extension of airline ticket taxes to the role state and local tax deducti... (more story)

Interest In Worldwide Reporting Persists Despite Setbacks No Photo Available

Paul Williams
Tax Correspondent

Despite setbacks that proponents of mandatory worldwide combined reporting encountered in Minnesota and New Hampshire this year, the p... (more story)

3 Lingering Issues Under New Int'l Transfer Pricing Plan Natalie Olivo

Natalie Olivo
Senior Tax Correspondent

Countries are negotiating the final details under an international agreement to streamline pricing for multinational companies' low-ri... (more story)