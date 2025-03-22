Up Next At High Court: Non-Delegation & Clean Air Fights
By Katie Buehler · March 22, 2025, 9:31 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
By Katie Buehler · March 22, 2025, 9:31 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Oklahoma, et al., Petitioners v. Environmental Protective Agency, et al.
Supreme Court
April 01, 2024
PacifiCorp, et al., Petitioners v. Environmental Protection Agency, et al.
Supreme Court
April 01, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency, Petitioner v. Calumet Shreveport Refining, L.L.C., et al.
Supreme Court
Agency
May 22, 2024
Pierre Yassue Nashun Riley, Petitioner v. Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General
Supreme Court
June 04, 2024
Louisiana, Appellant v. Phillip Callais, et al.
Supreme Court
August 01, 2024
Press Robinson, et al., Appellants v. Phillip Callais, et al.
Supreme Court
August 01, 2024
Federal Communications Commission, et al., Petitioners v. Consumers' Research, et al.
Supreme Court
Agency
September 30, 2024
Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, et al., Petitioners v. Consumers' Research, et al.
Supreme Court
Agency
October 15, 2024
February 14, 2025Trump Aims To End Limits On President's Power To Fire
January 31, 2025Supreme Court Eyes Its 'Next Frontier' In FCC Delegation Case
January 11, 2025Up Next At High Court: Porn ID Check & Retiree Discrimination
January 08, 2025Trump Asks Supreme Court To Stop NY Sentencing
January 01, 2025The Top 5 High Court Cases To Watch This Spring
November 27, 2024Up Next At The High Court: Transgender Care, Holocaust Art
November 06, 2024An Early Look At Trump's Supreme Court Shortlist
October 08, 2024Jackson, Kagan Target Loper Bright In Ghost Gun Case
October 06, 2024Top 5 Supreme Court Cases To Watch This Fall
August 05, 2024Dems Unearth Another Thomas Trip Paid For By Harlan Crow