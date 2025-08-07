Man Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion, Faces $50M In Restitution

By Zach Dupont · August 7, 2025, 5:45 PM EDT
USA v. Conner et al
1:23-cr-00390
Colorado
September 06, 2023
USA v. McPhee et al
1:24-cr-00352
December 05, 2024
Paul WilliamsTax Correspondent
A challenge by Alabama cities to the state's optional flat sales tax system for remote sellers could upend a program designed to reduc... (more story)
Dylan Moroses
Higher tariffs imposed last week on Brazilian imports may prove especially vulnerable to legal challenges, but stakeholders expect the... (more story)
Christopher Crosby
HMRC's long-awaited decision to charge a company for failing to prevent tax evasion under powers introduced eight years ago will test ... (more story)
