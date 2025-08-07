Man Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion, Faces $50M In Restitution

By Zach Dupont · August 7, 2025, 5:45 PM EDT

A man accused of numerous financial crimes related to his operation of promoting abusive and illegal tax shelters pled guilty to three charges across two different cases in Colorado federal court...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Conner et al

Case Number

1:23-cr-00390

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 06, 2023

Case Title

USA v. McPhee et al

Case Number

1:24-cr-00352

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 05, 2024

Featured Stories

Ala. Cities' Suit Could Upend Remote Seller Tax Rules No Photo Available

Paul Williams
Tax Correspondent

A challenge by Alabama cities to the state's optional flat sales tax system for remote sellers could upend a program designed to reduc... (more story)

Trump's Brazil Tariffs Raise Questions About Legal Limits No Photo Available

Dylan Moroses

Higher tariffs imposed last week on Brazilian imports may prove especially vulnerable to legal challenges, but stakeholders expect the... (more story)

HMRC Tests Tax Evasion Law With 1st Corporate Charge No Photo Available

Christopher Crosby

HMRC's long-awaited decision to charge a company for failing to prevent tax evasion under powers introduced eight years ago will test ... (more story)