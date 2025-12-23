Top International Tax Cases Of 2025

Analysis
By Molly Moses · December 23, 2025, 3:57 PM EST
Perrigo Company v. United States of America
1:17-cv-00737
Michigan Western
Taxes
August 15, 2017
Charles G. Moore, et ux., Petitioners v. United States
22-800
Supreme Court
February 23, 2023
Alon Farhy v. Cmsnr. IRS
23-1179
Appellate - DC Circuit
United States Tax Court
July 24, 2023
Zuhovitzky v. UBS AG Che 101.329.562
23-1184
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
4370 TORTS PROPERTY-Fraud
August 17, 2023
3M Company v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue
23-3772
Appellate - 8th Circuit
Agency
December 29, 2023
USA v. George Gaynor
24-11635
Appellate - 11th Circuit
1690 Oth Forfeiture and Penalty Suits
May 21, 2024
