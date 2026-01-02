Analysis

Top International Tax Cases To Watch In 2026

By Natalie Olivo · January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST

Major multinational corporations such as McKesson and Coca-Cola will continue to litigate high-stakes international tax cases in 2026, including transfer pricing disputes with billions of dollars on the line and fights...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Liberty Global v. United States

Case Number

23-1410

Court

Appellate - 10th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2870 Tax Suits

Date Filed

December 28, 2023

Case Title

The Coca-Cola Company and Subsidiaries v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

Case Number

24-13470

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Agency 

Date Filed

October 24, 2024

Case Title

McKesson Corporation and Subsidiaries v. United States of America

Case Number

3:25-cv-01102

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Federal Tax Suits: Taxes (US Plaintiff or Defendant)

Date Filed

May 02, 2025

Recent Articles By Natalie