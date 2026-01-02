Top International Tax Cases To Watch In 2026

Analysis
By Natalie Olivo · January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Liberty Global v. United States
23-1410
Appellate - 10th Circuit
2870 Tax Suits
December 28, 2023
The Coca-Cola Company and Subsidiaries v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue
24-13470
Appellate - 11th Circuit
Agency
October 24, 2024
McKesson Corporation and Subsidiaries v. United States of America
3:25-cv-01102
Texas Northern
Federal Tax Suits: Taxes (US Plaintiff or Defendant)
May 02, 2025
January 02, 2026
December 23, 2025
December 22, 2025
December 15, 2025
December 08, 2025
December 05, 2025
December 04, 2025
December 02, 2025
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Job Title
Law360 Tax Authority may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 Tax Authority takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.