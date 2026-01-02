Top Federal Tax Cases To Watch In 2026

Analysis
By Kat Lucero · January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST
Liberty Global v. United States
23-1410
Appellate - 10th Circuit
2870 Tax Suits
December 28, 2023
Sirius Solutions v. CIR
24-60240
Appellate - 5th Circuit
Tax Court
May 20, 2024
Denham Capital Management LP, et al v. Bessent
25-1349
Appellate - 1st Circuit
US tax court
April 11, 2025
Soroban Capital Partners LP v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue
25-2079
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
August 29, 2025
USA v. Sagoo
25-11271
1690 Other forfeitures and penalty suits
November 18, 2025
January 02, 2026
December 23, 2025
December 22, 2025
December 19, 2025
December 18, 2025
