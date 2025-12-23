Analysis

Top Federal Tax Decisions Of 2025

By Anna Scott Farrell · December 23, 2025, 4:03 PM EST

Over the past year, federal courts have issued decisions that extended the deadline for challenging tax bills in the U.S. Tax Court, allowed the IRS to pursue a woman's decades-old tax...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

United States, Petitioner v. David L. Miller

Case Number

23-824

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

1422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158

Date Filed

January 31, 2024

Case Title

Naysha Oquendo v. CIR

Case Number

24-1205

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Tax Court 

Date Filed

March 14, 2024

Case Title

Stephanie Murrin v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

Case Number

24-2037

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

tax court 

Date Filed

June 12, 2024

Case Title

HDH GROUP, INC v. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Case Number

2:24-cv-00988

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

July 09, 2024

Case Title

United States of America v. Sagoo

Case Number

4:24-cv-01159

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Forfeiture/Penalty: Other

Date Filed

November 27, 2024

Case Title

USA v. Sagoo

Case Number

25-11271

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

1690 Other forfeitures and penalty suits

Date Filed

November 18, 2025

Recent Articles By Anna