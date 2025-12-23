Top Federal Tax Decisions Of 2025

Analysis
By Anna Scott Farrell · December 23, 2025, 4:03 PM EST
United States, Petitioner v. David L. Miller
23-824
Supreme Court
1422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158
January 31, 2024
Naysha Oquendo v. CIR
24-1205
Appellate - 6th Circuit
Tax Court
March 14, 2024
Stephanie Murrin v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue
24-2037
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
tax court
June 12, 2024
HDH GROUP, INC v. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
2:24-cv-00988
Pennsylvania Western
Taxes
July 09, 2024
United States of America v. Sagoo
4:24-cv-01159
Texas Northern
Forfeiture/Penalty: Other
November 27, 2024
USA v. Sagoo
25-11271
Appellate - 5th Circuit
1690 Other forfeitures and penalty suits
November 18, 2025
December 11, 2025
December 10, 2025
December 03, 2025
December 02, 2025
December 01, 2025
November 26, 2025
