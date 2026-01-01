4 High Court Cases To Watch This Spring

By Katie Buehler · January 1, 2026, 12:00 PM EST
Bradley Little, Governor of Idaho, et al., Petitioners v. Lindsay Hecox, et al.
24-38
Supreme Court
July 15, 2024
West Virginia, et al., Petitioners v. B. P. J., By Her Next Friend and Mother, Heather Jackson
24-43
4448 Civil Rights
July 16, 2024
United States, Petitioner v. Ali Danial Hemani
24-1234
June 04, 2025
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Applicants v. Lisa D. Cook, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
25A312
2890 Other Statutory Actions
September 18, 2025
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Petitioners v. Barbara, et al.
25-365
2440 Other Civil Rights
September 29, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 22, 2025
October 04, 2025
October 03, 2025
July 11, 2025
July 08, 2025
July 01, 2025
June 09, 2025
June 02, 2025
