4 High Court Cases To Watch This Spring

By Katie Buehler · January 1, 2026, 12:00 PM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court justices will return from the winter holidays to tackle several constitutional disputes that range from who is entitled to birthright citizenship to whether transgender individuals are entitled...

Case Information

Case Title

Bradley Little, Governor of Idaho, et al., Petitioners v. Lindsay Hecox, et al.

Case Number

24-38

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 15, 2024

Case Title

West Virginia, et al., Petitioners v. B. P. J., By Her Next Friend and Mother, Heather Jackson

Case Number

24-43

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4448 Civil Rights

Date Filed

July 16, 2024

Case Title

United States, Petitioner v. Ali Danial Hemani

Case Number

24-1234

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 04, 2025

Case Title

Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Applicants v. Lisa D. Cook, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Case Number

25A312

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 18, 2025

Case Title

Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Petitioners v. Barbara, et al.

Case Number

25-365

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

September 29, 2025

