Justices Won't Look At Michigan's Foreclosure Sale Rule

By Asha Glover · January 12, 2026, 5:04 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Kari Beeman, et al., Petitioners v. Muskegon County Treasurer
24-858
Supreme Court
February 11, 2025
Chelsea Koetter, Petitioner v. Manistee County Treasurer, et al.
24-1095
April 21, 2025
Johanna McGee, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jacqueline McGee, et al., Petitioners v. Alger County Treasurer, et al.
25-203
August 19, 2025
January 12, 2026
January 08, 2026
January 07, 2026
January 06, 2026
December 22, 2025
December 19, 2025
December 18, 2025
December 17, 2025
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Job Title
Law360 Tax Authority may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 Tax Authority takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.