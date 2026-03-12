Congestion Pricing Fight In 2nd Circ. Turns On Jurisdiction

By Pete Brush · March 12, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT

The Second Circuit asked Thursday whether New York City congestion pricing is a tax or a toll, with one judge suggesting that a challenge to the program from two Empire State...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login