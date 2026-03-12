Congestion Pricing Fight In 2nd Circ. Turns On Jurisdiction

By Pete Brush · March 12, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT
County Of Rockland et al v. Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority et al
7:24-cv-02285
New York Southern
Constitutional - State Statute
March 26, 2024
Neuhaus, individually and as County Executive of the County of Orange et al v. Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority
7:24-cv-03983
Civil Rights: Other
May 23, 2024
County of Rockland v. Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority
25-1963
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
August 14, 2025
October 02, 2025
August 25, 2025
August 18, 2025
August 04, 2025
July 24, 2025
July 21, 2025
May 27, 2025
February 14, 2025
February 06, 2025
January 13, 2025
