OCC Calls For Preemption Of Ill. Swipe-Fee Law At 7th Circ.

By Jon Hill · March 16, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Illinois Bankers Association, et al v. Kwame Raoul
26-1354
Appellate - 7th Circuit
3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes
February 20, 2026
26-1371
February 24, 2026
26-1440
March 05, 2026
26-1441
June 27, 2025
June 20, 2025
May 09, 2025
March 18, 2025
January 01, 2025
December 03, 2024
August 15, 2024
June 14, 2024
September 22, 2021
April 21, 2021
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Job Title
Law360 Tax Authority may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 Tax Authority takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.