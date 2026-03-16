OCC Calls For Preemption Of Ill. Swipe-Fee Law At 7th Circ.

By Jon Hill · March 16, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT

A top U.S. banking regulator is seconding the banking industry's call for the Seventh Circuit to block Illinois' tax and tip swipe-fee ban, arguing a lower-court judge missed the "forest for...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Illinois Bankers Association, et al v. Kwame Raoul

Case Number

26-1354

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

February 20, 2026

Case Title

Illinois Bankers Association, et al v. Kwame Raoul

Case Number

26-1371

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

February 24, 2026

Case Title

Illinois Bankers Association, et al v. Kwame Raoul

Case Number

26-1440

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

March 05, 2026

Case Title

Illinois Bankers Association, et al v. Kwame Raoul

Case Number

26-1441

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

March 05, 2026

Recent Articles By Jon