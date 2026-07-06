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The Funniest Moments Of The Supreme Court's Term

By Jeff Overley · July 6, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT

When one of the U.S. Supreme Court's most talkative members suddenly struggled to speak, the atmosphere at oral arguments grew increasingly anxious — until the justice deadpanned that it was an...

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Case Information

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Case Number

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Court

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Court

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Nature of Suit

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Court

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Nature of Suit

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Case Title

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Court

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Nature of Suit

Date Filed

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Case Number

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Court

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Nature of Suit

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