The Funniest Moments Of The Supreme Court's Term

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By Jeff Overley · July 6, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT
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David Asa Villarreal, Petitioner v. Texas
24-557
Supreme Court
November 18, 2024
Cisco Systems, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Doe I, et al.
24-856
3890 Other Statutory Actions
February 11, 2025
John Q. Hamm, Commissioner, Alabama Department of Corrections, Petitioner v. Joseph Clifton Smith *** capital case ***
24-872
3535 Habeas Corpus: Death Penalty
February 14, 2025
Jason Wolford, et al., Petitioners v. Anne E. Lopez, Attorney General of Hawaii
24-1046
3440 Other Civil Rights
April 03, 2025
United States, Petitioner v. Ali Danial Hemani
24-1234
June 04, 2025
Michael Pung, Personal Representative of the Estate of Timothy Scott Pung, Petitioner v. Isabella County, Michigan
25-95
3440 Civil Rights: Other
July 24, 2025
T. M., Petitioner v. University of Maryland Medical System Corporation, et al.
25-197
August 19, 2025
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, Applicant v. Lisa D. Cook, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, et al.
25A312
2890 Other Statutory Actions
September 18, 2025
Todd Blanche, Acting Attorney General, Petitioner v. Muk Choi Lau
25-429
October 08, 2025
Markwayne Mullin, Secretary, Department of Homeland Security, et al., Petitioners v. Dahlia Doe, et al.
25-1083
March 16, 2026
July 06, 2026
May 21, 2026
May 20, 2026
April 04, 2026
February 06, 2026
September 15, 2025
July 03, 2025
July 02, 2025
May 19, 2025
March 06, 2025
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