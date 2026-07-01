Top International Tax Cases Of 2026: Midyear Report

Analysis
By Molly Moses · July 1, 2026, 12:12 PM EDT
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In re: Ananda Scientific, Inc.
23-1410
Appellate - Federal Circuit
-
January 18, 2023
Ricky Hughes v. Wisconsin Central, Ltd., et al
Appellate - 8th Circuit
3330 Federal Employers Liability
March 02, 2023
Jenny High v. Wells Fargo Bank
Appellate - 4th Circuit
3442 Jobs
April 14, 2023
Cheetah Miner USA, Inc. v. 19200 Glendale, LLC
Appellate - 6th Circuit
4190 Contract: Other
May 04, 2023
CSILO v. JC Remodeling, Inc., et al
Appellate - 1st Circuit
3375 Other Statutes
May 08, 2023
3M Company v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue
23-3772
Agency
December 29, 2023
June 30, 2026
June 25, 2026
June 23, 2026
June 22, 2026
June 18, 2026
June 17, 2026
June 16, 2026
June 15, 2026
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