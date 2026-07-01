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Top International Tax Cases Of 2026: Midyear Report

By Molly Moses · July 1, 2026, 12:12 PM EDT

The U.S. government came out ahead in four of the most closely watched international tax cases decided in the first half of 2026, scoring a victory against telecommunications giant Liberty Global...

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Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

In re: Ananda Scientific, Inc.

Case Number

23-1410

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 18, 2023

Case Title

Ricky Hughes v. Wisconsin Central, Ltd., et al

Case Number

23-1410

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3330 Federal Employers Liability

Date Filed

March 02, 2023

Case Title

Jenny High v. Wells Fargo Bank

Case Number

23-1410

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

April 14, 2023

Case Title

Cheetah Miner USA, Inc. v. 19200 Glendale, LLC

Case Number

23-1410

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 Contract: Other

Date Filed

May 04, 2023

Case Title

CSILO v. JC Remodeling, Inc., et al

Case Number

23-1410

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

3375 Other Statutes

Date Filed

May 08, 2023

Case Title

3M Company v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

Case Number

23-3772

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Agency 

Date Filed

December 29, 2023

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