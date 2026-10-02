5 Supreme Court Cases To Watch This Fall

By Katie Buehler · October 2, 2026, 12:26 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court will convene Monday to begin its 2026 October Term, which includes several cases that could determine the future of climate change tort litigation, expand religious freedoms and...

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Case Information

Case Title

Suncor Energy (U.S.A.) Inc., et al., Petitioners v. County Commissioners of Boulder County, et al.

Case Number

25-170

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

August 12, 2025

Case Title

Cutberto Viramontes, et al., Petitioners v. Cook County, Illinois, et al.

Case Number

25-238

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

August 29, 2025

Case Title

Eddie Grant, Jr., et al., Petitioners v. Ronnell Higgins, in His Official Capacity as Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Transportation, et al.

Case Number

25-566

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 CIVIL RIGHTS-Other

Date Filed

November 12, 2025

Case Title

St. Mary Catholic Parish, Littleton, Colorado, et al., Petitioners v. Lisa Roy, in Her Official Capacity as Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, et al.

Case Number

25-581

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

November 17, 2025

Case Title

International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Bob Ferguson, Governor of Washington, et al.

Case Number

25-840

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 15, 2026

Case Title

Republican National Committee, Petitioner v. Mi Familia Vota, et al.

Case Number

25-1017

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 24, 2026