5 Supreme Court Cases To Watch This Fall

By Katie Buehler · October 2, 2026, 12:26 PM EDT
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Suncor Energy (U.S.A.) Inc., et al., Petitioners v. County Commissioners of Boulder County, et al.
25-170
Supreme Court
August 12, 2025
Cutberto Viramontes, et al., Petitioners v. Cook County, Illinois, et al.
25-238
3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes
August 29, 2025
Eddie Grant, Jr., et al., Petitioners v. Ronnell Higgins, in His Official Capacity as Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Transportation, et al.
25-566
3440 CIVIL RIGHTS-Other
November 12, 2025
St. Mary Catholic Parish, Littleton, Colorado, et al., Petitioners v. Lisa Roy, in Her Official Capacity as Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, et al.
25-581
3440 Other Civil Rights
November 17, 2025
International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Bob Ferguson, Governor of Washington, et al.
25-840
January 15, 2026
Republican National Committee, Petitioner v. Mi Familia Vota, et al.
25-1017
February 24, 2026
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