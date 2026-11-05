Home Depot, Others Fight Bid To Merge Tariff Refund Suits
By Jack McLoone · November 5, 2026, 5:20 PM EST
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By Jack McLoone · November 5, 2026, 5:20 PM EST
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Stockov v. Costco Wholesale Corporation
Illinois Northern
890 Other Statutory Actions
March 11, 2026
Briggs et al v. Costco Wholesale Corporation
Washington Western
Personal Property: Other
March 27, 2026
Illinois Northern
890 Other Statutory Actions
April 16, 2026
Russell v. Shein Distribution Corporation et al
Illinois Northern
370 Other Fraud
April 22, 2026
Ohio Northern
Personal Property: Other
April 27, 2026
TERRILL et al v. IKEA NORTH AMERICA SERVICES LLC. et al
Pennsylvania Eastern
Personal Property: Other
April 27, 2026
In re Sony Interactive Entertainment Tariff Litigation
California Northern
Contract: Other
May 06, 2026
Oregon
Personal Injury: Other
May 08, 2026
Hernandez et al v. Adidas America, Inc.
New York Eastern
Contract: Other
May 12, 2026
In re Amazon Tariff Litigation
Washington Western
Other Statutory Actions
May 15, 2026
Oregon
Contract: Other Contract Actions
May 20, 2026
Rittenhouse v. Amazon.Com, Inc.
New York Eastern
Other Statutory Actions
June 05, 2026
Lemense v. Puma United North America, LLC et al
Massachusetts
Contract: Other
June 11, 2026
New York Southern
Other Fraud
June 12, 2026
Polistico v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al
New York Eastern
Contract: Other
July 13, 2026
Martinez v. Target Corporation
Florida Middle
Other Statutory Actions
July 14, 2026
Florida Middle
Other Statutory Actions
July 14, 2026
Hastings v. Microsoft Corporation
Washington Western
Contract: Other
July 17, 2026
Cavallaro v. Target Corporation
New York Southern
Other Statutory Actions
July 21, 2026
Mulconrey v. The J. M. Smucker Company
Illinois Northern
370 Other Fraud
July 24, 2026
Emerson v. Amazon.com Inc. et al
Michigan Eastern
Other Statutory Actions
July 29, 2026
Sangha v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.
Ohio Northern
Other Statutory Actions
July 29, 2026
SPADAFINO v. AMAZON.COM, INC. et al
New Jersey
Other Statutory Actions
August 07, 2026
Neal et al v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al
California Northern
Personal Property: Other
August 11, 2026
New York Eastern
Contract: Other
August 13, 2026
IN RE: Retailer Tariff Litigation
Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation
August 14, 2026
Ohio Northern
P.I.: Other
August 31, 2026
Govil v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al
Georgia Northern
P.I.: Other
September 01, 2026