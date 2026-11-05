Home Depot, Others Fight Bid To Merge Tariff Refund Suits

By Jack McLoone · November 5, 2026, 5:20 PM EST

Home Depot said it opposed combining every proposed customer class action over increased costs from tariffs into multidistrict litigation, claiming there are too many economic differences between the suits. ...

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Case Information

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1:26-cv-02734

Court

Illinois Northern

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Date Filed

March 11, 2026

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Case Number

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Court

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1:26-cv-04296

Court

Illinois Northern

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Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

April 22, 2026

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Case Number

1:26-cv-00988

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

Personal Property: Other

Date Filed

April 27, 2026

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Case Number

2:26-cv-02774

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Personal Property: Other

Date Filed

April 27, 2026

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Case Number

3:26-cv-04121

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Date Filed

May 06, 2026

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Case Number

3:26-cv-00923

Court

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Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

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Case Number

1:26-cv-02848

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

May 12, 2026

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Case Number

2:26-cv-01670

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

May 15, 2026

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Case Number

3:26-cv-01008

Court

Oregon

Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

May 20, 2026

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Case Number

2:26-cv-03392

Court

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Date Filed

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Case Number

1:26-cv-12654

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

June 11, 2026

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Case Number

1:26-cv-05009

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

June 12, 2026

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Case Number

1:26-cv-04194

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

July 13, 2026

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Case Number

3:26-cv-01807

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

July 14, 2026

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Case Number

8:26-cv-02019

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

July 14, 2026

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Case Number

2:26-cv-02537

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

July 17, 2026

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Case Number

7:26-cv-06165

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

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Date Filed

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Case Number

1:26-cv-08832

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

July 24, 2026

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Case Number

2:26-cv-12614

Court

Michigan Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

July 29, 2026

Case Title

Sangha v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Case Number

1:26-cv-01777

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

July 29, 2026

Case Title

SPADAFINO v. AMAZON.COM, INC. et al

Case Number

2:26-cv-10023

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

August 07, 2026

Case Title

Neal et al v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al

Case Number

3:26-cv-08315

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Personal Property: Other

Date Filed

August 11, 2026

Case Title

Browne v. Target Corporation

Case Number

1:26-cv-04959

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Date Filed

August 13, 2026

Case Title

IN RE: Retailer Tariff Litigation

Case Number

3202

Court

Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

August 14, 2026

Case Title

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Case Number

5:26-cv-02103

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Date Filed

August 31, 2026

Case Title

Govil v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al

Case Number

1:26-cv-05011

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Date Filed

September 01, 2026