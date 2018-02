Treasury Official Says Hybrid Regs May Resemble OECD's

Law360, Washington (February 5, 2018, 4:57 PM EST) -- Upcoming regulations for treating hybrid arrangements under the U.S. tax overhaul could be comparable to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's measures to prevent companies from exploiting mismatches between different countries’ tax laws, a Treasury official said Friday.



L.G. “Chip” Harter, deputy assistant secretary for international tax affairs at the Treasury Department, acknowledged the broad anti-hybrid regulatory authority at a Practising Law Institute event in New York. He said taxpayers can likely expect proposed regulations within the next 18 months, but noted that in the...

