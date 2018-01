Washington Governor Again Pushes $3.3B Carbon Tax

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 6:42 PM EST) -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat who has made a focus on environmental issues a centerpiece of his tenure, on Tuesday made a renewed and forceful push for a carbon tax to fight climate change.



“Carbon pricing is hardly a new or bold idea,” Inslee said in his annual State of the State address, in which he highlighted his carbon tax proposal. “British Columbia, our neighbor to the north, is doing it. To the south, California is doing it [with cap-and-trade legislation], and Oregon is considering...

