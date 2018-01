Altera Challenges $19M Bill From IRS In Tax Court

Law360, Washington (January 26, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- Chip manufacturer Altera Corp. has returned to the U.S. Tax Court to challenge a $19 million tax bill from the IRS, which argues Altera should have included stock-based compensation costs in its cost-sharing arrangement with an offshore subsidiary.



The Intel Corp. subsidiary's latest Tax Court challenge, filed Jan. 11, raises the same tax issue Altera currently has on appeal in the Ninth Circuit. Moreover, the Tax Court previously addressed the same dispute in favor of Altera in 2015.



Altera said it received a deficiency notice from...

