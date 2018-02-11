Netherlands Considering Strict CFC Rule, Practitioner Says

By Molly Moses

Law360, San Diego (February 11, 2018, 12:37 PM EST) -- The Netherlands is considering adopting the harsher of two alternative models set forth in European Union legislation for taxing controlled foreign companies, a Dutch tax practitioner said Friday.

Adopting the stricter CFC regime would require the Netherlands — long known as a taxpayer-friendly jurisdiction — to "do some policing," Willem Bongaerts of Bird & Bird in The Hague told those attending the American Bar Association tax section meeting in San Diego.

Under the stricter approach, known as Model A in the EU’s Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive, a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular