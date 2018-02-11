Netherlands Considering Strict CFC Rule, Practitioner Says
Adopting the stricter CFC regime would require the Netherlands — long known as a taxpayer-friendly jurisdiction — to "do some policing," Willem Bongaerts of Bird & Bird in The Hague told those attending the American Bar Association tax section meeting in San Diego.
Under the stricter approach, known as Model A in the EU’s Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive, a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login