Some Nonfilers Will Soon Get Dependents' Virus Aid, IRS Says

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- People who don't file tax returns and erroneously did not receive the $500 coronavirus relief payments for qualifying children will get the funds in August, according to the IRS, which said a programming error was to blame for some omissions. The Internal Revenue Service fixed a programming error on May 17 so that people who used an online tool for nonfilers will receive their additional $500 payments this month, the agency said Wednesday. Direct deposit payments were scheduled for Wednesday, while paper checks and prepaid cards will be mailed Friday, according to the IRS. The IRS launched an online tool for nonfilers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS