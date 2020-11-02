European Commission Seeks Comments On Taxpayer Rights

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 11:29 AM EST) -- The European Commission has announced it is seeking comments from stakeholders about a communication it plans to issue next year urging respect for taxpayers' rights. The goal of the communication is to improve respect for and implementation of taxpayers' rights under European Union law, the commission said in a document accompanying the consultation notice, both reportedly published Friday. Comments are due Nov. 27, and the communication is scheduled to be issued in the third quarter of 2021. The commission didn't respond to a request to confirm the publication date. Along with taxpayers' rights, the commission said, it is necessary to think...

