Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- State and local governments can automatically extend empowerment zone designations through 2025 or decline the extension of the empowerment zone termination date under a revenue procedure the Internal Revenue Service released Friday. Lawmakers extended the statutory termination date for empowerment zones to Dec. 31, 2025, in last December's Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was the most recent of multiple extensions, the guidance said. The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department have issued guidance after every extension automatically treating the designated termination date for empowerment zones as extended to the amended statutory termination date unless the state or local government declined the...

