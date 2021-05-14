IRS Begins Refunding Unemployment Comp Taxes

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that it is beginning a multiphase process of paying back taxes paid on unemployment compensation for the 2020 tax year. The agency is trying to correct overpayments made on taxed unemployment compensation in 2020 by taxpayers who filed their returns before the American Rescue Plan of 2021 excluded $10,200 in unemployment from taxation in March, according to a release. The IRS estimates that 10 million people filed tax returns before the law reduced the amount on which they had to pay taxes, and the agency is working to deliver refunds or tax reductions via direct...

