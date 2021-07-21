Ore. Lets Localities Expand Low-Income Property Exemptions

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Oregon will allow local governments to elect to use an expanded definition of low income for the purpose of broadening their rental property tax exemptions under a bill signed by the governor. H.B. 2456, signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, will allow local governing bodies to expand their definition of low income for the rental property tax exemption so that for the first year of the exemption, the applicant must be at or below 60% of the area median income. For each year after, the income of the person occupying the property must be at or below 80% of the area...

