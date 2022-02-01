Colo. Extends Small Retailer Sourcing Rules Exemption

By Sanjay Talwani (February 1, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Small retailers in Colorado may continue to source sales to their business location regardless of where the property or service is received, under a bill signed into law by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Polis, a Democrat, signed H.B. 1027, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, and others, on Monday. The bill delays the repeal of the exception available to retailers with less than $100,000 of retail sales from Feb. 1 to Oct. 1. The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature unanimously. -Additional reporting by Asha Glover. Editing by Roy LeBlanc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS