NY Bill Would Exempt Family Planning Products From Sales Tax

By Michael Nunes (February 1, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- New York state would make over-the-counter nonprescription family planning supplies exempt from sales tax under a bill introduced Monday. A.B. 9069, sponsored by Assembly Member Michaelle C. Solages, D-Elmont, would exempt sales of pregnancy prevention products and supplies that protect against sexually transmitted infection from the state's 4% sales tax. If passed, the bill would take effect on the first day of the following sales tax quarterly period. --Editing by Roy LeBlanc....

