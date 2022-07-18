Forchelli Deegan Leads $28M Loan For Tenn. Apartments

By Faith Williams (July 18, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP worked on a roughly $28.2 million mortgage from New York Community Bank to Poplar Place Townhomes TN LLC for a Memphis multifamily property, according to documents made public Monday by Shelby County. The mortgage is for Poplar Place Apartments on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the public records. It is unclear what role Forchelli Deegan served in the deal. James Ricca, a lawyer at the firm whose name appears on the mortgage document, did not respond to requests for comment Monday. Contact information for Poplar Place was not available, and New York Community Bank could...

