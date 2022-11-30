NY AG Says Prosecutor Has No Ill Will For Eviction Firm

By Isaac Monterose (November 30, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- The New York Attorney General's Office fought an eviction law firm's motion to disqualify state prosecutor Brent N. Meltzer from the attorney general's debt collection suit against the firm, arguing in state court that the motion is a "self-serving, tactical delay" for the litigation....

