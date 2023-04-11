Milwaukee Whistleblowers Can Retry FCA Suit

By Faith Williams (April 10, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Monday said a pair of relators did not prove their case accusing the city and county of Milwaukee for lying to the government about their compliance with anti-discrimination and housing laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS