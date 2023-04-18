Calif. City Clearing Homeless Site Opposes TRO Bid To Stop

By Quinn Wilson (April 18, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Oakland, California, wants a federal judge to deny a homeless man's request for a temporary stoppage of the clearing of his encampment, saying its policies don't violate any constitutional rights and the resident had the opportunity to take his trailer to another shelter....

